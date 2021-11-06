Bhai Dooj 2021: Shilpa Shetty Shares A Cuteness Overloaded Video Of Son Viaan And Daughter Samisha

Bhai Dooj 2021: Viaan and Samisha in a still from mom Shilpa's clip. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights "The bond between siblings can never be explained," wrote Shilpa

"But it always leaves me amazed!" she added

The video features Viaan and Samisha twinning in red and white outfits

A bond between siblings "can never be explained," says Shilpa Shetty and we totally agree with her. The actress, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Saturday, shared a cuteness overloaded video of her little daughter Samisha and son Viaan and we can't even. The video features Viaan and baby Samisha twinning in red and white outfits and playing together as their mom records a video of them. Viaan can be seen holding his baby sister in his arms and hugging her in parts of the clip. "The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! Touchwood," wrote Shilpa Shetty in her post and added: "A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj."

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty welcomed daughter Samisha in February last year. She was born via surrogacy. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who got married in 2009, became parents to son Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012.

Last month, Shilpa Shetty posted this adorable video of Viaan and Samisha performing puja with her at their home and wrote: "My #MondayMotivation... my kids and faith. Some things can't just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It's important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing... because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty."

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy Hungama 2, which released on Disney+Hotstar earlier this year. Shilpa Shetty returned to work earlier this year - as a judge on Dance Deewane 4 - after a hiatus following the arrest of her businessman husband Raj Kundra in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai court two months after his arrest.