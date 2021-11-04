Happy Deepavali 2021: Share These Wishes, Images, Photos, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Status On The Festival

Diwali 2021: The lighting of diyas signifies the victory of good over evil.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is one of the most awaited festivals. This year, Diwali falls on November 4. The festival of lights celebrates the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Diwali marks the return of a victorious Lord Rama to the city of Ayodhya after vanquishing Ravana. To celebrate the festival, people begin shopping days in advance, they deck up the house, buy new clothes, and make sweets and other delicacies at home.

Here are a few wishes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook status that you can share with your family members and friends on Diwali.

-- Happy Diwali 2021. May your Diwali be filled with sweets, lights, unlimited happiness, and blessings.

-- May you achieve everything that your heart desires this Diwali.

-- Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

-- May this festival help you shine brighter in life. May this Diwali fill your life with a glow of happiness and sparkle of joy. Happy Diwali 2021.

-- We hope that the coming year brings you happiness and endless love.

-- Hope this festival brings peace and more meaning to your life.

-- May Diwali fill your life with success and blessings. Happy Deepavali!

-- May the light of diyas guide you to the path of happiness and prosperity.

-- Let each diya that you light this festival bring happiness, success and enlighten your soul.

-- I hope that Goddess Lakshmi blesses you and your family. May the coming year be truly special for you. Happy Deepavali!

-- On Diwali, let's pray to Goddess Lakshmi and hope that she removes all the darkness from our lives.

-- This festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the triumph of light over darkness. Happy Diwali

-- It's Diwali and people are celebrating everywhere. Let's add to the joy and happiness around. Wish you and your family a very Happy Deepavali