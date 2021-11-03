Lakshmi Puja 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat For Lakshmi Puja On Diwali

The shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 6:09 pm to 8:04 pm.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Diwali. She symbolises wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology. People decorate their homes and offices with rice lights, lamps, earthen pots and flowers on Diwali. They also replace old and broken items in the house with new ones. This is done to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to visit every household and bless her devotees on this day. People also observe fast on Diwali and break it after performing the puja.

Lakshmi Puja 2021 Date

Since Diwali is on November 4, Lakshmi puja will also be performed on this day.

Lakshmi Puja 2021 Muhurat and Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 6:09 pm to 8:04 pm. Amavasya tithi starts at 6:03 pm on November 4 and ends at 2:44 am, November 5.

Nishita Kaal Muhurat -11:39 pm to 12:31 am.

Mahanishita Kaal Muhurat - 11:39 pm to 12:31 am.

Simha Kaal Muhurat - 12:39 am to 2:56 am.

For major cities, the panchang specifies the timings for Lakshmi Puja:

6:39 pm to 8:32 pm - Pune

6:09 pm to 8:04 pm - New Delhi

6:21 pm to 8:10 pm - Chennai

6:17 pm to 8:14 pm - Jaipur

6:22 pm to 8:14 pm - Hyderabad

6:10 pm to 8:05 pm - Gurgaon

6:07 pm to 8:01 pm - Chandigarh

5:34 pm to 7:31 pm - Kolkata

6:42 pm to 8:35 pm - Mumbai

6:32 pm to 8:21 pm - Bengaluru

6:37 pm to 8:33 pm - Ahmedabad

6:08 pm to 8:04 pm - Noida