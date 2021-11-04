Happy Deepavali 2021: Diwali Songs For Festive Vibes

Diwali 2021: The lighting of diyas signifies the victory of good over evil.

A Diwali party without a playlist is something we can't imagine. Just play some music that will set up the perfect ambience for the occasion. A mix of peppy numbers can never go wrong during the festivities. And, thanks to Bollywood, we are spoilt for choices.

In case you aren't sure about the songs to play during a party, here's a Diwali playlist for you. Tune in to these songs and enjoy among friends and family.

1. Happy Diwali

We have to start with this number from the 2005 film Home Delivery- Aapko...Ghar Tak. The track has a childlike innocence in its composition. The music was directed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.

2. Kala Chashma

If you are looking for a party song to add more spark to your Diwali get-together, then play Kala Chashma without second thoughts.

3.Shaam Shaandaar

Can't miss this one. The number is a perfect mix of quirky beats and funky lyrics. Play it and see everyone grooving on the dance floor.

4. Laal Ghagra

The ultimate party number is here. You just can't say no to this song on a Diwali night. The peppy beats are enough to set the mood.

5. First Class

“Baaki sab first class hain, haan kasam se” - a first class song for the festival of lights. Are you dancing already?

Groove to some spunky beats and festive tunes this Diwali and enjoy the festival of lights.