Happy Diwali 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Diwali 2024: Today, October 30, marks Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi.

Diwali Wishes 2024: Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India. The festival of lights holds a special place in the hearts of millions and it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and gusto. In the Hindu mythology Ramayana, Diwali is the day Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman reached Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years and after defeating demon king Ravana.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik, which is the darkest night of the year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. The festivities last for five days, beginning with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. Today, October 30, which is a day before Diwali, marks Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi.

Here are a few wishes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook statuses that you can share with your family members and friends on Diwali.

--May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very happy Diwali!

--May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is LIT!

--On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha unite to bless you and your loved ones. Warmest regards to you.

--Deepak ki tarah har pal jhilmilati rahe aapki zindagi... roshan rahe, aabad rahe, yahi hai hamari dua aapke liye...!

--Let the celebration of this Diwali bring endless joy to your life. May you have a wonderful year ahead full of new success and achievements! Happy Diwali!

--As we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, may this Choti Diwali be a joyous start to an amazing year ahead

--From your favourite sweets to news clothes, to light and smiles everywhere, make this Diwali extra special by forgetting all your worries and celebrating with your loved ones. Happy Diwali!

--Hope the festival of lights illuminates your life with love, peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

--This Diwali, may your home be filled with good vibes, laughter, and beautiful memories with loved ones. Happy Diwali

--A Diwali full of peace, joy, contentment and love bless you this year. May all your troubles burn away with the candles and you have a fantastic year ahead!

--Deep jalao deep jalo aaj Diwali re,

Khushi khushi sab hanste jao, aaj Diwali re!

Happy Diwali to all!

--May the lamp of soul shine with the oil of purity. May the wick of wickedness burn under the fire of truth. Happy Diwali.