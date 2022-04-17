Bhagwant Mann To Visit Delhi Government Schools, Mohalla Clinics Tomorrow

Bhagwant Mann will be accompanied by Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to Delhi schools and clinics (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with his cabinet ministers will be visiting Delhi government schools and Mohallaclinics on Monday. They will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Kejriwal had announced on Thursday that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the "remarkable improvement" the AAP regime has brought in them.

His remarks came days after Opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through "remote control" from Delhi after Mr Kejriwal held a meeting in the city with the state's top bureaucrats in Mr Mann's absence.

Addressing a programme at the Thyagaraj Stadium to celebrate Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Mr Kejriwal had said that his government has improved government schools to such an extent that people from across the globe are coming to see these "remarkable changes".

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin visited government schools and Mohallaclinics in Delhi with Mr Kejriwal.

Mr Stalin, who visited the schools on April 1, had said that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.

