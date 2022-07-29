Bhagwant Mann Asserts Vinod Ghai Is Punjab Government's Top Lawyer

Vinod Ghai will put forth the side of Punjab in the courts strongly, said Bhagwant Mann

Senior advocate Vinod Ghai is Punjab's new advocate general, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted Thursday amid reports of a delay in the issuance of notification for his appointment. Ghai succeeds Anmol Rattan Sidhu who resigned from the post of AG citing personal reasons. Sidhu made his resignation public on Tuesday.

On being asked when will a notification be issued, Mann said Thursday, Ghai is a "reputed lawyer and he will put forth the side of Punjab in the courts strongly".

The move to appoint criminal lawyer Ghai as the AG invited sharp reactions from the Sikh organisations as he had defended Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Ram Rahim Singh in the 2015 sacrilege cases in the high court.

Mann also trashed reports of a rift between him and a party leader saying the AAP is a family "and will always remain so".

"The AAP is expanding in the country that is why such rumours are being spread,” he said.

