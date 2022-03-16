'Inquilab Zindabad': Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann In Bhagat Singh's Village

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath today at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders took part in the swearing-in ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Mr Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Mr Mann, 48, is the youngest Chief Minister of the state since the 1970s.