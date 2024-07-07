'Beyond Gruesome': Actor Calls Out Youtuber Over Child Abuse, Case Filed

The police chief said the police team were identifying them.

Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a YouTuber with regard to inappropriate comments on a child during a chat session.

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta said that the FIR was registered after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka promised action when actor Sai Dharam Tej reported child abuse online after a YouTuber's disgusting remark.

The police chief said the police team were identifying them. "Strict action will follow. We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humour will face justice," he posted on 'X'.

The DGP said the government and police would intensify efforts to raise awareness about child safety and responsible social media use.

Earlier, Sai Dharam Tej took to 'X' to express outrage and tagged the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of both the Telugu states to demand necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in future.

"This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour," he wrote while sharing a video of a Telugu YouTuber making inappropriate comments on a video that features a father and his daughter.

The YouTuber made the comments during a live chat session with his friends.

Dharam Tej, who is nephew of Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, also requested parents to use 'some sort of discretion when you post a video or photos of your kids as the world of social media has become ruthless and dangerous and is very difficult to control or stop these animals from becoming violent and dangerous'.

"So kindly please be cautious, aware and take proper care before posting pictures or videos of your children, and to those people who have stooped to such low standards, I hope that you never get to see the turmoil of a parent in regards to your comments," the actor wrote.

Reacting to his post, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked Dharam Tej for bringing the incident to their notice. "Child safety is the utmost priority for our Govt. Will look into this incident and take appropriate action," reads the post from the Chief Minister's official handle on 'X'.

"Child safety is indeed a top priority. we will ensure that our government takes the necessary steps to prevent child abuse and exploitation on social media platforms. Let's work together to create a safer online environment for our children," wrote Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

