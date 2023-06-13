Woman Goes To Cops With Mother's Body In Suitcase, Says Did It Because...

The accused woman is a physiotherapist from West Bengal.

A Bengaluru woman on Monday afternoon walked into a police station with a suitcase with her mother's body stuffed into it. Police said the woman, a physiotherapist from West Bengal, walked into the police station around 1 pm yesterday and confessed that she had killed her.

A framed picture, of the murdered woman's husband, could also be seen inside the suitcase along with the body.

The incident is from Mico Layout police station, and the woman, in her mid-30s, was arrested after surrendering. She lives with her husband and claimed she killed her mother after feeding her sleeping pills.

They used to constantly fight, because of which the woman committed the horrific crime, she has confessed.