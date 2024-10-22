'Bengaluru Resembles Venice': HD Kumaraswamy's Dig As Rain Batters City

HD Kumaraswamy's swipe at Karnataka government over Bengaluru rain. (Representational)

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress government in Karnataka for its handling of the rain situation, saying Bengaluru resembled Venice and not Singapore, which they had promised to transform it into.

As rains battered the country's IT hub for the third day, the JD(S) second-in-command told reporters, “They (Congress) had said they would make turn Bengaluru into Singapore, but we are seeing Venice like situation where people move around in boats.” He claimed that the issue is not just about water-logging in some parts of Bengaluru. For the past three years, people are forced to leave their homes and stay in hotels during rains.

Mr Kumaraswamy alleged that no state minister has made a field visit. Also, no one in the government including Chief Minister Siddramaiah showed the courtesy to speak about the huge crop loss in various parts of Karnataka.

The opposition BJP too slammed the state government for the potholes in the city.

“People are cursing the Congress government for not handling the potholes. Killer potholes rule in DCM D K Shivakumar's Brand Bengaluru. Dear Bengaluru Development Minister Shivakumar, first you please solve the problem of Bengaluru,” the BJP Karnataka unit said in a post on ‘X'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)