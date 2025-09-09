Bengaluru's Newly-Inaugurated Flyover Turns Into 'Waterfall Spot', Video Viral

A viral video showing water leaking from a recently inaugurated flyover in Bengaluru has sparked widespread criticism of the administration for poor construction quality. The clip, allegedly from the Hebbal flyover loop, which was inaugurated last month by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has raised concerns about the project's standards.

The 12-second clips shows water cascading from multiple sections of the flyover, resembling a waterfall, as vehicles pass underneath, triggering strong backlash online.

"Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome #Bengaluru," the clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the page "Bengaluru Post," was captioned.

Watch the viral clip here:

Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2eEsTVC5vK — Bengaluru Post (@bengalurupost1) September 7, 2025

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

'Hats off'

As the video went viral, social media users took jibes at the administration for making hollow promises regarding infrastructure and delivering poor results.

"Quality test done by Rain sir on the new ramp sir," said one user, while another added: "LoL, Here it's just in the sides. Come to Nayandahalli Underpass, two-wheeler riders get free bath showers organised by BBMP after rainfall in the city."

A third commented: "Good idea, our DyCM will charge a fee to watch such wonders saying it is all his idea to make Greater Bengaluru beautiful and also bring revenue. Next rain, he will row a boat and come there to inaugurate the plan."

A fourth said: "I never expected this much when our CM promised to make Bangalore city's infrastructure to be like that of Singapore. Hats off to his futuristic ideas."

Earlier this month, clips of Bengaluru's newly opened double-decker flyover near Silk Board also went viral. After a heavy spell of rain, the flyover resembled a 'swimming pool', leading to severe waterlogging and traffic disruption.