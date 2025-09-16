Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

"Dad, Mom Pay Taxes": Bengaluru Children Flag Potholes To PM, Siddaramaiah

Residents of Judicial Layout near Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru have been trying everything possible to draw the authorities' attention to the dismal condition of roads.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Dad, Mom Pay Taxes": Bengaluru Children Flag Potholes To PM, Siddaramaiah
The children have written a letter addressed to 'grandpas' PM Modi and Siddaramaiah
  • Children from a Bengaluru locality have written a poem addressed to PM Modi and CM Siddaramaiah
  • The poem highlights potholes on roads despite residents paying taxes regularly
  • Residents of the area have been staging protests over the poor condition of the roads
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

Little residents of a Bengaluru neighbourhood have written a poem addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing them as thatha (grandpa) and highlighting the poor condition of roads in the neighbourhood.

"Modi thatha, Siddaramaiah thatha, why is our road like this? Everywhere you look, it's full of potholes, rocks and mud," the letter by children from Judicial Layout near Kanakapura road reads.

"Dad pays taxes, mom pays taxes, but everywhere you look, there are holes, rocks, and mud. They pay tax on petrol, tax on diesel, tax on cars, but everywhere you look, there are holes, rocks, and mud," the children have written in Kannada.

"Modi thatha, Siddaramaiah thatha, when will you fix our road? Children waiting for a good road," they have said before signing off.

Residents of the area have been trying everything possible to draw the authorities' attention to the dismal condition of roads. Earlier, they had put potted plants near the many potholes in a unique demonstration to capture the attention of civic authorities. An elderly man also sat inside a pothole during the demonstration.

According to the residents, the area has been without proper roads or streetlights for over a year and a half now. Their repeated requests for basic civic amenities have gone unheard, they alleged.

The area comes under the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority, which has taken over from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika after an administrative overhaul for better management of civic amenities in rapidly growing Bengaluru. NDTV has reached out to local authorities for a response to the Judicial Layout situation.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Road Condition, Bengaluru Pothole Protest, Children Write To PM Modi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com