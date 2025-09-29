Siddaramaiah's Ex-Aide Flags 'Unsafe' Roads In Bengaluru Amid Backlash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's former additional chief secretary, LK Atheeq, flagged the "unsafe" and "undulating" roads in Bengaluru amid the ongoing backlash over their poor conditions.

Atheeq, in a post on X, said he went on a late-night bike ride on the city's MG Road and Brigade Road, when he noticed the shoddy patchwork had left the stretches unsafe for two-wheelers. According to him, "minor fixes with quality equipment" could make the roads smooth and safe for people.

"City can prepare a quick plan of action to fix these," he said.

Took out my bike late in the night & rode to MG Rd & Brigade Rd. Patchwork has made the undulating make it unsafe for 🏍️. Minor fixes / use of good equipment can make the roads smooth & safe for rides/drives.



City can prepare a quick plan of action to fix these. @GBAChiefComm pic.twitter.com/IWdLb8GVg7 — ಎಲ್ ಕೆ ಅತೀಕ್ L K Atheeq (@lkatheeq) September 28, 2025

Atheeq had resigned from his position as Siddaramaiah's top aide in June, citing "personal reasons", but continued to hold the position of chairperson of the Bengaluru Business Corridor and work on the peripheral ring road.

Bengaluru has been witnessing poor infrastructure, potholes, and choking traffic - especially after heavy rain and waterlogging this season. Earlier this month, a viral video showed the dilapidated state of the road and footpath outside Google's Bengaluru office, with residents pointing out massive craters on the service roads, encroached footpaths, and the lack of safe walking space. In another incident, a school bus carrying children nearly toppled after slipping into slush on a road in Bengaluru, which has long been in a poor and pothole-ridden condition.

Many residents across the city had been staging protests, exposing its crumbling infrastructure.

Days after the backlash, the Karnataka government began filling the potholes, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar saying they are "paying attention". He also shared pictures of the work on roads.

Siddaramaiah, too, took stock of the situation and issued a one-month deadline for the officers of the civic agency to repair all the roads in the city. He also warned that the chief engineers would be held accountable if the deadline was not met, and cautioned them not to compromise on the quality of the work.