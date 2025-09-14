Bengaluru Couple Kills 2 Children, Then Plan To Die By Suicide. Wife Survives

A shocking family tragedy was reported from Gonakanahalli village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, where a man and his two children were found dead, while the wife, who survived, is now in police custody.

Police said the couple, Shivu (32) and his wife Manjula, had frequent marital issues. Shivu had suffered an accident several years ago and mostly stayed at home. He reportedly often suspected his wife and the family faced mounting financial problems. The couple had allegedly been contemplating suicide for some time, but did not want to leave their children behind. They therefore decided to kill them first before ending their own lives.

On the day of the incident, around 2 pm, the couple allegedly consumed alcohol to kill their children. Around 4 pm, they first strangled their 11-year-old daughter, Chandrakala, and then submerged her head in water to ensure she was dead. They then repeated the same with their 7-year-old son, Uday Surya.

Following this, Manjula attempted to hang herself, but Shivu, who was unwell and vomiting, asked her to buy food from a nearby shop. When she returned, she found Shivu had killed himself by hanging.

Manjula then wanted to speak to her father before attempting to die by suicide again. Since the phone at home, used by her husband, was locked, she went to a neighbour's house to make the call. The neighbour, shocked by what she revealed, alerted locals who rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Manjula was taken into custody and is currently being interrogated, officials said.