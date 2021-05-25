Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Covid Positive, Hospitalised As Health Worsens

Bengal's Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital as Covid condition worsens (File)

West Bengal's former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata today after his health condition deteriorated, officials said.

"His oxygen level slipped below 90 per cent this morning, following which doctors advised him to get admitted to a medical facility," they told news agency Press Trust of India.

"Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was in home isolation and is now put on BiPAP support. His oxygen level dropped below 90. We did not take any chance," a doctor at the private hospital, where he was admitted, told news agency PTI.

The 77-year-old politician also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and needs to go to hospital for other clinical examinations, the health department officials said.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was not willing to go to hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18. His wife Mira Bhattacharjee had also contracted the disease last week and was admitted to a medical facility in the city.

She was discharged from the hospital on Monday after she tested negative for the infection.



