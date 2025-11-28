Advertisement
Bengal Student Dies By Suicide After AI-Generated Nude Images Go Viral: Cops

The girl, who had been staying at her maternal uncle's house, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on Thursday night, a police officer said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Kolkata:

A class 10 student was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her AI-generated nude images were circulated on social media, police said on Friday.

"We have received a complaint alleging that a married man from the locality has been harassing her," he said.

Her family members, in the complaint, alleged that the man had collected her photographs and used AI tools to generate nude images, which were then shared online.

"The family also accused members of the man's family of participating in the harassment. They have demanded strict legal action against all those involved," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest the teenager may have taken her own life due to prolonged mental distress caused by harassment and online abuse, the police officer added.        

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

