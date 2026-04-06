Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become the most prominent issue ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. As polling day approaches, the state's political atmosphere is growing increasingly charged, with fresh developments emerging almost every day.

Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of pleas related to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in West Bengal today.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to appear in person before the Delhi High Court today in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party said. According to the party, Kejriwal and several other accused have filed an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the case.

Here Are The Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: