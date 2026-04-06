Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become the most prominent issue ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. As polling day approaches, the state's political atmosphere is growing increasingly charged, with fresh developments emerging almost every day.
Against this backdrop, the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of pleas related to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in West Bengal today.
Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to appear in person before the Delhi High Court today in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party said. According to the party, Kejriwal and several other accused have filed an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the case.
Here Are The Bengal SIR Hearing Live Updates:
Bengal SIR Hearing Live: Show-Cause Notice Issued To Malda Official After Judicial Officers Were Gheraoed
The District Magistrate of West Bengal's Malda has issued a show-cause notice to the Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) after seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed on April 1.
The showcause notice dated April 4 was served to Shaikh Ansar Ahmad over "Serious lapse in duty and failure to report ground situation to higher authority on 1st April 2026, regarding the condition of Judicial Officers at Kaliachak."
The notice mentions that the ADM (Law and Order)'s active communication with the Sub-Divisional Officer and the Block Development Officer established that he was "fully aware of the developments unfolding on the ground and cannot claim ignorance of the prevailing situation."
(ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal To Argue In Person Before Delhi Court In Liquor Policy Case
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear and argue in person before the Delhi High Court on Monday in a case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party said.
Bengal SIR Hearing Live: Malda Hostage Shocker "Mastermind" Arrested, He Points To SIR Protest
Mofakkerul Islam, the 'mastermind' behind the huge protests and hostage shocker in West Bengal's Malda, has been arrested from the Siliguri Bagdogra airport. Along with Mofakkerul, his aide, Ekramul Bagni, was also arrested on the charges of instigating the incident.
Bengal SIR Hearing Live: Bengal Officers Held Hostage In Malda Had Complained. Administration Says 'No Such Letter'
The judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR (an exhaustive revision of electoral rolls), who were held hostage in Bengal's Malda this week had a deep foreboding about what was to unfold.