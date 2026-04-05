Arvind Kejriwal To Argue In Person Before Delhi Court In Liquor Policy Case

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear and argue in person before the Delhi High Court on Monday in a case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Kejriwal, along with several other accused, has moved an application seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the matter, the party said on Sunday.

The AAP leader's plea was filed in response to a petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging a trial court order that acquitted Kejriwal in a case related to alleged non-compliance with summons during the probe in the liquor policy case.

In its January 22 order, the Rouse Avenue Court had acquitted Kejriwal in the case over skipping summons, observing that the Enforcement Directorate failed to establish that he had deliberately disobeyed its summons.

On March 30, the Enforcement Directorate approached the Delhi High Court challenging Kejriwal's acquittal in the summons case.

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