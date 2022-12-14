Murder Case Against CBI Officials Over Death Of Bengal Violence Accused

At least 10 people were killed in the violence in West Bengal's Birbhum

Days after a key accused in a case of violence in West Bengal allegedly died by suicide in the CBI custody, state police filed a murder case against the officials of the central probe agency.

Lalon Sheikh, one of the main accused in the violence that occurred in Bogtui village of Bengal's Birbhum district earlier this year, allegedly died by suicide in the CBI custody on Monday.

A First Information Report or FIR registered by the cops name senior officials of the CBI for the "murder" of the accused. Sources say the agency will be challenging the FIR in the Calcutta High Court.

At least 10 people were killed in the violence in March this year. Lalon Sheikh was arrested from Jharkhand on December 4 - eight months after the massacre in which women and children were burnt alive.

He was kept in a temporary camp set up by the CBI in the district.

Alleging custodial torture, Lalon Sheikh's family claimed that he was murdered. His wife alleged that CBI officials had threatened to kill her husband and demanded Rs 50 lakh to clear his name in the case.

The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Sheikh is believed to have led a crowd that set homes on fire in Bogtui leading to the death of 10 people, mostly women and children.