'Bengal Neglected, Didn't Respect Bankim Chattopadhyay': Great Grandson

The upcoming winter session of parliament is likely to see a political googly with the Centre keen to hold a discussion on Vande Mataram, the national song penned by Bengal icon Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay as the nation marked its 150th anniversary.

This could be seen as BJP's push for the nationalism plank and pride in Bengal's rich legacy ahead of the assembly election next year. It's a very difficult topic to sidestep for larger issues like the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being held in poll-bound states run by the opposition parties.

"India has neglected Bankim Chatterjee and his legacy for a long time. He is used only politically but hasn't been given the place in history he deserves," Sajal Chattopadhyay, the great grandson of Bankim Chandra, told NDTV.

He said the rich legacy that Chatterjee contributed to the nation has been overlooked for far too long, and recalled a 2018 episode.

"When Amit Shah had come to Kolkata, he had invited the family to GD Birla Sabhagar and took suggestions and acknowledged the contribution Bankim made to India's freedom struggle," Sajal Chattopadhyay said.

However, this sentiment wasn't seen in the state government led by the Trinamool Congress who is often seen to target the BJP as anti-Bengali, with no understanding of Bengal's culture and icons.

Amongst the Bengal luminaries, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's role in India's freedom struggle remains indelible. Born in 1838, Chatterjee, an English-educated 'bhadrolok' went on to publish 'Ananda Math' from where Vande Mataram came to life by Sri Aurobindo years later.

"Bankim's ancestral home in Naihati is a heritage property. The state government is in charge of the museum and upkeep. We as family have handed over all his personal belongings, but the family is never called for any programme held to commemorate the Bengal icon. Even though Vande Mataram is used frequently, the man behind it remains forgotten. I don't know why the state government has such a mindset. Even as the Centre gives Bankim due respect; it's missing here under the state government," said the Bengal icon's great grandson to NDTV.

Trinamool Congress leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said this sudden emergence to appropriate Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay is an attempt to whitewash the BJP's link to India's independence movement.

"Since BJP doesn't have any connection with Bengali culture or Bengal renaissance, they are claiming the Bengal icons now ahead of the elections. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee wrote to the empire's viceroy extending support and also put Netaji under house arrest. This is the dark past of the BJP and the Hindu Mahasabha. This is an attempt to whitewash that history," he told NDTV.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's kin now want the central government to establish a national university named after the Bengali stalwart and introduce Bankim Bhavans in states to remind citizens of the great man.

"There are Rabindra Bhavan in many states but none named after Bankim. There is neither a Bankim university anywhere. While I respect the Bengali icons, I feel Bankim Chandra should also be given his due place. Every session of parliament ends with the tune of Vande Mataram. It's high time that the national song is sung. Pandit Nehru had stopped it during his regime to appease one community but that needs to be rectified," added Sajal.

The central plot of the novel 'Ananda Math' revolves around a group of hindu monks who are devoted to their motherland. "Vande Mataram" is the song sung by the Santanas of Ananda Math. It stood as the symbol of the "religion of patriotism" that was the central theme of Ananda Math.