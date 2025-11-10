'Vande Mataram' To Be Made Compulsory In UP Schools: Yogi Adityanath Amid Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that he will make singing 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in all schools and educational institutions in the state. His remarks come as the song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, is at the center of a row between the BJP and Congress.

Addressing an 'Ekta Yatra' (unity march) event in Gorakhpur, Yogi said that making 'Vande Mataram' compulsory would inspire feelings of reverence and pride among citizens towards Bharat Mata and the motherland.

"There should be a sense of respect for the national song Vande Mataram. We will make singing it compulsory in every school and educational institution of Uttar Pradesh. This is essential for everyone. We must identify the factors that weaken national unity and integrity. We must effectively counter them so that no Jinnahs are born in the future to challenge India's integrity. Today's 'Ekta Yatra' is calling for widespread public awareness," he said.

The Chief Minister also attacked Congress, saying that the grand old party called 'Vande Mataram' "communal" and "amended" it, adding that opposing the song was one of the reasons behind India's partition.

"No religion or caste can be greater than the country. We must set aside beliefs that hinder national unity. There is no point in opposing the 'Vande Mataram' song," Yogi said.

The 'Vande Mataram' row

A political row began last week when Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of dropping important stanzas of 'Vande Mataram'. "In 1937, a portion of 'Vande Mataram' was severed. It was torn apart. The division sowed the seeds of the nation's division. Today's generation needs to understand why such injustice was committed against this great mantra of nation-building. Because that same divisive mindset continues to pose a major challenge for the nation even today," he said.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan too criticised ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress for "brazenly pandering to a communal agenda" by altering the lyrics - specifically by removing references to the goddess Durga. He also shared letters to Netaji Subhas Bose in September and October 1937 - which mentioned that the "background of 'Vande Mataram' is "likely to irritate the Muslims".

The opposition party's reply was to claim the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, for "avoiding" singing the song during its meetings and rallies. Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge declared the RSS prefers to sing 'Namaste Sada Vatasale', a musical prayer rather than India's national song.

Congress also demanded an apology from the BJP, and accused the ruling party of "insulting" the Congress Working Committee (CWC) of 1937 - which had issued a statement on the national song, as well as Rabindranath Tagore.