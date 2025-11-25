Advertisement
Bengal Headmaster Assaulted For Protesting Harassment Of Girl Students

Locals said school-going girls have long been complaining about harassment by a group of youths who crowd near the school gate.

Read Time: 1 min
The police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the school.
Malda:

A school headmaster was assaulted for protesting the harassment of girl students in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

Three people were detained in connection with the incident in Enayetpur.

The headmaster, identified as Badiuz Zaman, lodged a police complaint against three youths, hailing from the Manikchak area, after they rained blows on him and took away his motorcycle keys when he asked them not to stand in front of the school gate and harass girl students. Zaman was left bleeding from his forehead in the incident.

After receiving the complaint, police detained the three from nearby areas.

Locals said school-going girls have long been complaining about harassment by a group of youths who crowd near the school gate during morning and afternoon hours.

The police officer said patrolling has been intensified near the school. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Eveteasing, Eve Teasing In Bengal, Bengal School Girls Eve Teased
