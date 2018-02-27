Delhi Woman Slaps Man, Drags Him To Police Station For Obscene Remarks A woman in Delhi's Gaffar Market beat up a man and dragged him to the police station, for making sexual comments at her. Police have arrested two accused

New Delhi: Highlights Woman in Delhi slaps man, drags him to police station for lewd remarks Police arrest two accused for harassing woman in Gaffar market area Two men had come from Charkhi Dadri area in Haryana



The incident occurred on February 25 when a group of four-five men started harassing the woman who was walking with her friend in the busy Ghaffar Market in Karol Bagh.



After the group started following her, the woman and her friend reportedly got into a cycle-rickshaw to avoid them. The men allegedly did not back off, and followed the rickshaw while making lewd remarks. The woman then reportedly got down from the rickshaw and starting slapping one of the men. As a crowd gathered, the woman dragged him to the nearby police station and filed a complaint.



The police have arrested two men who have been identified as Manish and Abhishek, from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, around 100 km from Delhi.



Two months ago, a shocking CCTV footage showed two women, including a journalist, molested inside the ITO Metro station. As per police reports, the drunk man first passed lewd comments at her and then touched her inappropriately.



According to a Delhi Police data of 2017, more than five rape cases were reported on an average every day in the national capital. However, the number of reported rape cases reduced from 2,064 in 2016 to 2,049 in 2017. As many as 3,273 molestation cases were reported last year, according to the statistics shared by Delhi Police. The cases of eve-teasing though declined from 894 in 2016 to 621 last year.



The Delhi Police have taken a host of initiatives for women's safety as it was a priority for them, said Delhi Police chief. "Under the banner of 'Sashakti', extensive self-defence training was given by our trainers and around 2 lakh girls were covered in 2017," said Amulya Patnaik, the police chief.



