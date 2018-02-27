Delhi Woman Slaps Man, Drags Him To Police Station For Obscene Remarks

A woman caught hold of a man by the collar and slapped him before dragging him to a police station for making obscene comments in a crowded market in west Delhi.
The incident occurred on February 25 when a group of four-five men started harassing the woman who was walking with her friend in the busy Ghaffar Market in Karol Bagh.
After the group started following her, the woman and her friend reportedly got into a cycle-rickshaw to avoid them. The men allegedly did not back off, and followed the rickshaw while making lewd remarks. The woman then reportedly got down from the rickshaw and starting slapping one of the men. As a crowd gathered, the woman dragged him to the nearby police station and filed a complaint.
The police have arrested two men who have been identified as Manish and Abhishek, from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, around 100 km from Delhi.
Two months ago, a shocking CCTV footage showed two women, including a journalist, molested inside the ITO Metro station. As per police reports, the drunk man first passed lewd comments at her and then touched her inappropriately.
The Delhi Police have taken a host of initiatives for women's safety as it was a priority for them, said Delhi Police chief. "Under the banner of 'Sashakti', extensive self-defence training was given by our trainers and around 2 lakh girls were covered in 2017," said Amulya Patnaik, the police chief.