Delhi's Popular Gaffar Market Among 3 Shut For Flouting Covid Rules

Delhi's Gaffar is one of the most popular markets for mobile phones and electronic goods (FILE)

Delhi's Gaffar market - popular for mobile phones and other electronic goods - is among three markets in the national capital which have been ordered to remain shut for 48 hours for violating COVID-19 norms. While Naiwala and Gaffar market in Karol Bagh will remain closed from 10 pm today till 10 pm on July 11, DDA market in Rohini sector-13 will be shut till July 12.

"It has been decided to keep the market closed due to excessive crowd and violation of Covid rules by the public and shopkeepers. However, shops related to essential services will remain open, " said Rohini Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

The market association has also been asked to prepare a detailed plan to ensure compliance of Covid rules, the official said.

A Delhi government order also stated that the Market Welfare Association of Gaffar Market and Naiwala have "failed to ensure the strict compliance of the guidelines of COVID-19".

Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

Delhi recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three more deaths with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent on Friday, authorities said.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of th pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily. However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day, has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.