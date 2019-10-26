'Eagerly Waiting': Bengal Governor Gets Invite To Mamata Banerjee's Puja

Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was very happy to get the invite. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited him and his wife to her south Kolkata residence on the occasion on Kali puja and that he was "eagerly waiting" to be a part of the celebrations.

M Dhankhar, while inaugurating a kali puja marquee in the North 24 Parganas district, said that he was more than happy to have got the invitation for the puja at Ms Banerjee's residence.

"I had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that we wanted to be at her residence on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The chief minister, after coming back from her North Bengal tour, wrote back inviting me and my wife to her puja. We are very happy to get her invitation and are eagerly waiting to attend the puja, Mr Dhankhar told reporters.

Incidentally, a controversy had erupted on Friday after a Trinamool Congress leader, who is also the chief patron of the Barasat club, stepped down from the post over the decision to invite the governor.

Sunil Mukherjee, chairman of Trinamool-run Barasat Municipality, said he was unhappy with the club's move as the "governor had a bias against the state government".

Mr Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, had been at loggerheads with the state government over several issues -- ranging from his seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to security upgrade -- since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo.

