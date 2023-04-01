Bengal Government To Give Rs 2 Lakh To Families Of Delhi's Fire Victims

These three persons hailed from West Bengal (File)

The West Bengal government will pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of three persons who were killed in a fire incident in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday.

These three persons hailed from West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to the bereaved family members.

"In an extremely tragic fire incident in Delhi, we lost 3 precious lives from Malda & 1 from Uttar Dinajpur. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Along with a compensation of Rs 2 lakh, all kinds of support will be extended to the families of the victims," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

They died when the fire broke out in a house where they lived as tenants in Delhi's Shastri Park area.

Condoling the deaths, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP said in a tweet: "Couple of them were working as rickshaw pullers in Delhi as there's a scarcity of means to earn livelihood in WB."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)