Amid Trinamool Poll Preparation, Mamata Banerjee To Meet Tejashwi Yadav

The Trinamool is likely to finalise a list of candidates as the polls come closer in West Bengal.

The new Election Committee of the Trinamool Congress - headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - will meet today at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The committee includes Trinamool Youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee, along with other senior leaders of the party.

Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Sougata Roy, Derek O'Brien, Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, CM Jatua, Subrata Mukherjee, Sudip Bandopadhay and Partha Chatterjee are other senior leaders in the committee.

The Trinamool is likely to finalise a list of candidates as the polls come closer in West Bengal.

Sources say while Mamata Banerjee has the final say, and inputs will be shared by all leaders including Abhishek Banerjee and more young faces are likely to feature in the list of candidates.

The Trinamool Congress chief is also going to meet RJD chief Tejaswi Yadav.

An understanding is likely to be reached between the Trinamool and the RJD. Last month, an RJD delegation, led by senior party leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak, had met Abhishek Banerjee who is playing a key role in the Trinamool's election strategy.

Tejaswi Yadav's RJD holds considerable sway amongst the Yadav votes which has a significant impact in areas like Asansol. His party to looking to expand its footprint in poll-bound Bengal and Assam.

West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, the Election Commission announced on Friday, making it the longest ever polls in the state, seemingly over concerns of violence voiced the loudest by the BJP. The results will be declared on May 2.