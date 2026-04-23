Polling Staff Suspended For Leaving Booth Unattended During Voting In Bengal's Pingla

The Election Commission on Thursday suspended all polling personnel of a booth at Pingla Assembly segment in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district after they allegedly left the polling station unattended during voting hours, an official said.

The Commission also ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the District Election Officer to submit a report.

The entire polling team at booth No. 9 stepped out together around noon, reportedly for lunch, leaving the booth unmanned for some time, the official said, adding that the sector officer was also said to be absent.

"Taking serious note of the lapse, all polling personnel, including the presiding officer, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. A reserve polling party has been deployed," the senior official said.

Polling continued at the booth with the reserve team, he added.

Voting for 152 constituencies was held in the first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on Thursday.

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