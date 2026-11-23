BJP MLA Rekha Patra was taken off ventilator support on Monday morning as doctors sought to assess her ability to breathe without mechanical assistance, amid signs of improvement in her health following suspected poisoning, a party leader said.

BJP leader Archana Das Majumdar, who spoke to doctors along with state Health Minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay this morning, said Patra was doing better than before and had started responding.

"Rekha is better than before. She has been taken off the ventilator," Mukhopadhyay told reporters after meeting the doctors.

Das Majumdar said the Patra, the Hingalganj MLA in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, had developed complications after saliva accumulated in her mouth entered the lungs, affecting oxygen supply.

The condition was detected during a CT scan of her chest and was brought under control with antibiotics, she said.

"There is still some effect of the poison, due to which her heart rate is higher than normal. However, her kidneys have not been affected, which is a positive sign. Her potassium level was slightly elevated but is now under control," Majumdar said.

She added that doctors would need to observe Patra for another four days to determine whether she was out of danger, though her health condition had shown encouraging improvement so far.

Patra was examined by a team comprising a nephrologist and a toxicology specialist, she said.

According to sources, Patra suddenly fell ill at her residence in Hingalganj around 9 pm on Saturday. She was initially taken to a local hospital and subsequently shifted to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital after receiving preliminary treatment.

The MLA remained under treatment at the Basirhat hospital for nearly four hours before being referred to a hospital in Kolkata as her condition did not improve significantly.

Her referral card mentioned that her family members had reported ingestion of a poisonous substance described as a "herbal larvicide".

At the time of referral, her blood pressure was recorded at 124/70 mmHg and her pulse rate at 110 beats per minute. She required oxygen support at four litres per minute.

Doctors also noted that she was drowsy and barely responding to calls.

Attempts to wake her by applying pressure on her chest did not yield any significant response, prompting her transfer to Kolkata.

At the Basirhat hospital, doctors administered medicines and injections to counter the suspected poisoning.

She was given six activated charcoal tablets, while a tube was inserted through her nose to remove the toxic substance from her stomach.

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