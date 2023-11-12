'Look At 'King Liar's' Security...': Bengal BJP Leader Slams Abhishek Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari referred Abhishek Banerjee as 'Jahanpanah' meaning emperor (File)

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took a jibe at Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee over the elaborate security arrangements for his trip to distribute "a few clothes".

"Have a look at the Security Detail of 'King Liar'; the last King of the Princely State of Diamond Harbour," Adhikari said in a post on 'X' slamming Banerjee while also sharing the 33-page copy of the security arrangement.

Abhishek Banerjee had gone on a cloth distribution campaign in Falta in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Mr Adhikari said that the total number of personnel deployed, including uniformed policemen, policemen in plain clothes, superior officers and traffic police for securing the journey from Kalighat to Falta on November 10, 2023, is approximately 4700.

Referring to Mr Banerjee as 'Jahanpanah' meaning emperor, Mr Adhikari said, "No, "Jahanpanah" didn't go to war or went to annexe foreign territory with such large Battalion. It was a modest trip to distribute few clothes; the cost of which would be a fraction of the cost incurred for such a large movement of Policemen across several Police Stations."

Have a look at the Security Detail of 'King Liar'; the last King of the Princely State of Diamond Harbour.



The 33 page Order is long, so is the thread of this post. Let me help you, if your patience runs out while scrolling down.



The total number of Personnel deployed;… pic.twitter.com/PWI74ODOYk — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 12, 2023

Mr Adhikari said that he doubts if the President is accorded such exhaustive security arrangements.

"I wonder if the Hon'ble President of India is accorded the honour of being protected by such exhaustive Security arrangements!" he remarked.

Mr Adhikari also attached a video of traffic coming to a halt due to the elaborate security arrangements owing to Mr Banerjee's campaign, along with his post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)