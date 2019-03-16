Don't Have Enough Candidates In Bengal Who Can Win Elections: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Gosh's comments came a day after ruling TMC legislator from Bhatpara Arjun Singh joined the BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday admitted that his party does not have enough candidates who would help win seats for the state in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We have party leaders and workers who are working very hard. We had given them tickets in panchayat and assembly polls. But in case of fighting Lok Sabha polls we don't have enough candidates who can put up a fight and win the elections," Mr Ghosh said.

When asked whether resentment was brewing in the party ranks over leaders from other parties defecting and getting prominence in the BJP, Mr Ghosh said,"There is no such thing in our party. If someone wants to come and join our party to be part of our development process, how can we stop it."

His comments came a day after ruling Trinamool Congress legislator from Bhatpara Arjun Singh joined the BJP on Thursday.

Recently, a number of elected representatives from the TMC, the Congress and the CPI(M) have switched over to the BJP. Party president Amit Shah has set a target of winning 23 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

