Bengal Assembly To Pass Bill Proposing Hefty Fine For Spitting Tobacco In Public

Tough days are ahead for those who are habitual offenders in West Bengal of spitting chewing tobacco or pan masala in public places as a Bill will be introduced in the forthcoming Budget Assembly session with provisions for a hefty financial penalty for such offences.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the West Bengal cabinet at the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.

A member of the state Cabinet said that the Chief Minister herself expressed anguish over the growing tendencies of spitting, chewing tobacco, betel lead leftovers or pan masala in public places.

"She was especially critical of the stains because of such spitting tendencies often on newly painted walls or pavements, which is hampering the state government's beautification attempts. Thereafter, it was decided to move the Bill with provisions of hefty fiscal penalty for such offences," the state Cabinet member said.

Although the exact quantum of the penalty is yet to be decided, sources said in probability there will be a uniform penalty rate of Rs 1,000 for any such offences each time.

Already an act titled West Bengal Prevention of Spitting in Public Place Act, 2003 is in place where the maximum penalty for spitting in public places has been fixed at Rs 200.

However, questions have been often raised about the practical applicability of the said act and also its fear aspect among the habitual offenders because of the meagre penalty amount.

Probably, that is why the penalty amount has been proposed to be hiked by at least five teams in the new bill. However, the question is how effective will be enforcement potentials by the enforcement agencies concerned considering the lack of manpower in each department.

This year the budget session of the state assembly will start on February 10 with the opening address being delivered by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Minister of State in Charge of Finance Department (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget proposals on February 12.

