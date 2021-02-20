Mamata Banerjee Launches 2021 Bengal Election Slogan, Pokes 'Outsiders'

Mamata Banerjee's polls slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' means Bengal wants its own daughter

The Trinamool Congress today launched its slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal - 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter), adding to the shrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the "daughter of Bengal".

The slogan along with Mamata Banerjee's photo was put up on advertisement hoardings across Kolkata as the state's ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters in the city.

"The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister. We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal," Trinamool secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The Trinamool Congress or TMC is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP, pitching the opposition party's leaders as "outsiders who are on election tourism" to the state.



