Be Aware Of 'Cunning' Stepbrothers: Eknath Shinde To Women On Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday urged girls and women to be aware of 'cunning' and 'stepbrothers' for raising doubts over the Mahayuti government's welfare and development schemes including Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He strongly defended the launch of these schemes saying that they were aimed at empowering girls, women and also to help the youth, farmers and other communities.

Mr Shinde was responding to his former boss and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray terming the Ladki Bahin scheme as a "bribe from robbers" asking women not to fall for it.

"Don't get sold, don't take bribes. What terms are they using for women? They (Uddhav Thackeray) have no value of Rs 1,500 (monthly aid given under Ladki Bahin scheme to eligible women beneficiaries). But Rs 1,500 are valuable for you. The money will be spent to run the house and that money will again come to the economy which in turn will benefit with a higher growth," said Mr Shinde while speaking to reporters.

"People who play with crores of rupees think Rs 1,500 is less. But why are you playing pranks if we are paying? Someone went to court. So you don't want to pay women. My sisters are common people. They have to meet all the expenses. We tried to support them," said Mr Shinde.

He added, "I have one real sister, but now there are millions of sisters. We have not just worked ahead of Assembly elections. We have been working since the Mahayuti government was formed. Some make announcements then say there was a mistake in printing. Not ours."

Mr Shinde claimed that the Mahayuti government had removed speed breakers and taken a number of pro-development decisions in the last two years.

"Our government has given revised administrative approval to 123 irrigation projects. To help the farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains, the government set aside regulations and provided them assistance.

"Maharashtra is the first state to implement the Shetkari Sanman Yojana where Rs 6,000 was given to farmers. Besides, the Mahayuti government also provides insurance at Re 1 to farmers," he said while refuting the Opposition's claim of inaction.

Mr Shinde stated that the projects which were stopped by the previous government were re-started, including Samruddhi Mahamarg, Atal Setu and Metro.

Mr Shinde lashed out at the Opposition especially Shiv Sena (UBT) for repeatedly calling him unconstitutional chief minister and the Mahayuti government an unconstitutional government.

"Opponents did not believe that I have become the chief minister and the Mahayuti government is still functioning despite their repeated claims that it will fall. They call us an unconstitutional government and unconstitutional chief minister. Then how do they fill up applications for the schemes we have brought? How do they put up the banners of the schemes we have come up with? All this is doublespeak. Opponents have nothing to do with my sisters and beloved brothers. They only know how to take and don't know how to give", he claimed.

On the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh's allegation that the Uddhav Thackeray government pressured him to arrest then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also Eknath Shinde, the chief minister admitted that it was true as attempts were made to arrest Fadnavis and him.

"This is a fact. Devendra Fadnavis was in the Opposition and so was Girish Mahajan. They wanted to put the Opposition parties in trouble. However, even though I was a colleague in his government, it is a fact that such an attempt was made. I will speak about this at the right time", he added.

Responding to NCP(SP) on Sharad Pawar's statement that the CM should call an all-party meeting regarding Maratha reservation, Mr Shinde said, "We had called an all-party meeting regarding reservation. However, they did not come. Unfortunately, the conflict between the two communities is going on. The government's stand is that this should stop."

"Even when Sharad Pawar met me, I told him that this has never happened in our state. Elections come and go, governments come and go, however, Maharashtra should not be hampered", said Mr Shinde.



