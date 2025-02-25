Advertisement
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bay Of Bengal

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

