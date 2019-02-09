Basant Panchami 2019: Date, Time, Importance, Celebrations, Puja Muhurat

Bsant Panchami 2019: On this day, the Hindus visit temples and pray to Goddess Saraswati.

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season - Basant means spring and Panchami means "the fifth day". The day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja and the goddess of wisdom and knowledge, Saraswati, is worshipped on this day. This year, Basant Panchami will be observed on February 10. Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami is more popular in Bengal, Odisha and North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami is performed for a single day only and is observed based on prevailing Tithi in Panchang.

How Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja Is Celebrated

On this day, the Hindus visit temples and pray to Goddess Saraswati, who is the goddess of knowledge and wisdom, and celebrate the day as Saraswati Puja. Devotees also take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, art and music, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, celebrated on Basant Panchami. At several places in India, the schools begin their session on Saraswati Puja day.

Men, women and children dress up in the vibrant yellow colour as mustard fields in northern parts of India blooms during this season giving a yellow coat to the nature. Yellow flowers are offered to Goddess Saraswati and the festive yellow dishes like sweet saffron rice, kesari sheera, boondi ke ladoo, rajbhog and khichdi are prepared in homes. People also fly kites, distribute sweets, offer prayers in temples and music events are also held to celebrate this day.

Puja Muhurata:

According to drikpanchang.com, Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurta will last 15 minutes from 12:26 pm to 12:41 pm.

The Panchami Tithi Begins at 12:25 on February 9 and will end at 2:08 pm on February 10.