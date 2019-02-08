Basant Panchami 2019: Date, Time, Significance and Foods To Celebrate Saraswati Puja 

It was indeed a long winter for the country, but it is finally time for spring to take over and we cannot be happier. In many Indian communities, this transition in season is celebrated with much fervour and gaiety. One such spring festival that is just around the corner is Basant Panchami. This year, Basant Panchami would be celebrated on 10th February 2019. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring and falls on the fifth day of Maagh each year. The pleasant shift in weather is celebrated in multiple ways around the country. One of the common motifs of the spring festival is the colour yellow. The colour symbolises renewed hope, optimism, energy and beginnings. Women and little children dress up in bright and vibrant hues of yellow, and some of the signature dishes prepared for the festival also have a yellow tinge to them. Flying kites, listening to folk tales, singing, dancing and playing on swings have been an indelible part of traditional Basant Panchami celebrations. It is also believed that Goddess Saraswati was born on the auspicious day of Basant Panchami, which is why Basant Panchami is also known as Shree Panchami, where in devotees worship the Goddess with various offerings. Here's a quick guide to Basant Panchami that may help you understand the festival better.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Spring is called the king of all seasons as it provides respite from harsh winters. The gentle breeze across the blossoming landscapes and clear skies are here only for a limited number of months, which is why one must make most of it. In Bengal and Bihar, the celebrations revolve mostly around the worship of Goddess Saraswati. Goddess Saraswati is the Goddess of wisdom, which is why toddlers learn to scribble their first letters on this auspicious day. Teenagers place their books along the feet of the deity to seek her blessings for all year around. Like all festivals, Saraswati Puja is marked by many traditional delicacies, like khichuri, labra (mixed vegetables), paayesh, begun bhaja (eggplant fritters), sondesh and rajbhog. In Punjab, people fly kites during morning. Women dress up in vibrant clothes and relish toothsome delicacies like meethe chawal, which is basically sweetened rice, flavoured with saffron that helps impart a beautiful yellow hue to the dish. They also savour traditional favourites like makki ki roti and sarso ka saag. In some parts of Uttar Pradesh, people worship Lord Krishna and Radha. One of the most popular offerings made is kesari bhaat.

Basant Panchami 2019: Date, Pooja Timings and Mahurat For Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami falls on 10th February 2019 this year.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 12:25 on 9/Feb/2019

Panchami Tithi Ends - 14:08 on 10/Feb/2019 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja 2019.

