Prayagraj Government Offices To Stay Closed Today Due To Basant Panchami

The Prayagraj District Magistrate has declared a local holiday in the government offices in the district for Monday to maintain law and order in view of the large number of devotees from across the country and abroad arriving for the 'Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchmi.

According to an order from the Office of the District Magistrate, it said that it has become necessary to declare a holiday for all government offices within the limits of Prayagraj district on the main bathing days due to the continuous influx of millions of devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the holy bath at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

"It is hereby informed that on the occasion of the main bathing festival of Basant Panchami, on February 3, due to the large crowd of devotees and bathers and traffic restrictions, a local holiday has been declared for government offices in Prayagraj district to maintain peace and law and order," the order said.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi on Sunday assured that a three-tier system is being implemented to ensure smooth proceedings for the sacred event.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Dwivedi said "There is a three-tier system that is working here... All senior officers are coordinating so that nothing of this sort happens and things go smoothly. We are monitoring the crowd movement closely..."

"From the last 'Snan', we have identified not only the leakage points from where some people started coinciding with the crowd and have them covered and barricaded..." he further added.

As of Saturday, over 330 million (33 crores) devotees have taken the holy dip at Maha Kumbh, marking it as the largest religious gathering in the world. On that same day, more than 200 international devotees participated in prayers and bhajan kirtans in Prayagraj, expressing their appreciation for the spiritual energy and exceptional organization of the event.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the event, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh on January 29, in which at least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured. Till now twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

