Meet Baryl Vanneihsangi, The Youngest Woman MLA Of Mizoram

Baryl Vanneihsangi became the youngest woman MLA to be elected to the Mizoram Assembly. The 32 year-old MLA of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), from Aizawl South-III constituency, won the elections by 1,414 votes.

Ms Vanneihsangi has pursued her masters of arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong.

Previously a radio jockey and a television presenter, she is quite popular on Instagram and has over 252k followers.

The newly elected ZPM MLA, Baryl Vanneihsangi has been vocal about gender equality and her support for the cause.

On Tuesday, Ms Vanneihsangi made a compelling argument for the involvement of more women in the system of governance. She said gender is no bar for a woman to take up and pursue anything of her choice and follow her passion.

"I just want to tell all the women out there that our gender doesn't stop us from doing anything that we like and wish to pursue. It doesn't prevent us from taking up something that we are passionate about. My message to them is that regardless of which community or social strata they belong to, if they want to take up something they should just go for it," she told to news agency ANI.

This time only three women candidates won in the Mizoram Assembly elections, the results of which were declared by the Election Commission of India on Monday.

Out of the 174 candidates in the fray, only 16 were women. Of them, two contested in two constituencies each, making it 18 seats having women candidates fighting the Assembly elections.

The Mizoram Assembly has 40 members.