Mizoram Election News: Twin Blow For Zoramthanga, Loses Seat, Set To Lose Government

Zoramthanga was Mizoram's fifth Chief Minister (File).

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has lost from the Aizawl East-1 constituency and the ruling Mizo National Front is set to lose the election in the north-eastern state. Mr Zoramthanga lost to Lalthansanga of the Zoram People's Movement that has swept this election; at x pm the ZPM had won, or was leading in, 27 seats and the MNF in 10; the BJP had two seats and the Congress none.

The Mizoram Assembly has 40 members and the majority mark is set at 21.

Mr Zoramthanga's defeat is the second to be suffered be a sitting Chief Minister in this round of elections. On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was shocked by BJP newcomer KV Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy; KCR, as he is also called, averted a double disaster by winning from Gajwel to remain a MLA, albeit as an opposition lawmaker after the Congress' stunning victory.

On Sunday, Mr Zoramthanga had declared himself confident his coalition would return to power, and said he would prioritise resource mobilisation to improve the financial condition of the state.

"I believe we will form the government by crossing the magic number of 21, and without the help of other parties, we will form the government," Zoramthanga told news agency PTI.

"If we form the government, the most important (factor) will be financial... this is the biggest problem. Resource mobilisation will be my priority. At the same time, a lot of things have to be done for welfare of people and for agriculture, horticulture, education, and health."

Mr Zoramthanga's party has projected him as "the guardian of the Chin-Kuki-Zo tribes". However, his rivals accused him of corruption, failing to control unemployment and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, ZPM leader and incoming Chief Minister Laludhoma has already begun planning for his swearing-in. He told news agency ANI, "Tomorrow or the day after, I will meet Governor (Hari Babu Kambhampati) and swearing-in will be within this month..."

#WATCH | #MizoramElections2023 | Serchhip: ZPM Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma says, "...Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfill our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and… pic.twitter.com/5TN18QQv17 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

Mr Laludhoma has won his election from the Serchipp constituency. He beat Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng of the Mizo National Front by nearly 3,000 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am but a day later than scheduled. It had been postponed due to protests by the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee because the original date fell on a Sunday.

Exit polls were divided between a clean sweep for the ZPM and a hung Assembly.

In 2018, the MNF won 26 seats and the ZPM eight. The Congress won five and the BJP one.

