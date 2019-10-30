UP Businessman, Wife Fire In Air On Diwali, Cops Investigate

The Bareilly businessman's wife was seen firing in the air with a pistol on video

A video of a Uttar Pradesh businessman and his family firing in the air on Diwali has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the businessman's wife firing in the air with a pistol while her children are standing nearby.

In another video, the businessman fires in the air and is heard saying "Tera kya hoga Kalia" -- a famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie "Sholay".

According to reports, the businessman is Ajay Mehta who lives in Bareilly's Izzatnagar and his name is Ajay Mehta. During the incident, the residents of the area became so terrified that they all rushed indoors for safety.

After the video went viral, police began investigations and contacted the businessman, who claimed that the family was firing from a toy pistol.

He has now been summoned to the police station and if the pistol is found to be genuine, he could be charged for celebratory firing and creating terror.

Inspector KK Varma said investigations were on and that no firearms were registered in the name of the businessman in Izzatnagar and Cantonment police stations. "If the pistol is licensed, the license will be cancelled now," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already banned celebratory firing after cases of people being killed in such incidents were reported.

