3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Binner area of the district following information about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gun battle after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Three terrorists were killed in the operation, the official said, adding that weapons and other incriminating material were recovered from the spot.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was being ascertained, he said.