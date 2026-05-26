Bangladeshi Man Surrenders In Assam Court, Probe Launched Into Illegal Entry

A Bangladeshi citizen voluntarily surrendering before a court in Assam's Sribhumi has triggered widespread attention, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into his illegal entry into India.

The individual, identified as Din Islam Sheikh, a resident of Boro Guni village in Bangladesh's Gopalganj district, appeared before the District and Sessions Judge's Court in Sribhumi seeking legal assistance to return to his home country.

According to sources, Din Islam allegedly entered India illegally with the help of a broker identified as "Ragbi." He reportedly crossed into India through an undisclosed border route before arriving in Guwahati. However, after reaching the city, the broker is said to have disappeared, leaving him stranded.

With no means to return, Din Islam later travelled by train to Silchar and eventually reached Sribhumi in search of a possible route back to Bangladesh. Unable to find a way home, he reportedly decided to seek help through legal channels and approached the District Legal Services Authority.

Following court proceedings, the District and Sessions Judge directed that he be handed over to police custody. Authorities are now expected to complete the necessary legal formalities and produce him before the court again for further proceedings.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact route through which Din Islam entered India and to trace the alleged broker involved in the cross-border movement.

Speaking on the matter, Advocate Tutiur Rahman Patikor associated with the District Legal Services Authority said that legal procedures would be followed as per court directions and assistance would be provided accordingly.

The incident has once again raised concerns over illegal cross-border infiltration networks operating along the India-Bangladesh border.