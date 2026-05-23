'Nobody Can Outdo Us In Violence': Students' Party To Bangladesh PM After Supporters Clash

The students' party behind the violent protests in 2024 that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh amidst discontent in the country over a quota announcement have now said, nobody can outdo us in violence.

The statement was made by National Citizen Party spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who served as an adviser to the post-uprising interim government under Muhammad Yunus, whose 18-month tenure saw mobs on the streets of Bangladesh and targeted attacks towards minorities, especially Hindus.

The National Citizen Party emerged from the protests of 2024 that led to the setting up of an interim government until the elections of 2026. It set the stage for the return of a democratically elected government in Bangladesh with a proper political mandate derived from free and fair elections. Elections held earlier were questioned as there were allegations that the Sheikh Hasina government had not allowed free and fair elections and stifled the Opposition.

The National Citizen Party participated in the election but could not win as the people of Bangladesh elected the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by Tarique Rahman who then became the Prime Minister.

Since the elections, despite Tarique Rahman making attempts to reach out to the Opposition, there have been run-ins between the supporters of the BNP and National Citizen Party with many accusing the latter of not accepting defeat in the elections despite a movement fronted by its leaders leading to proper elections in the country.

Warning the government against confrontation, Asif Mahmud said, "If you wish to inflict this upon us, this battle will not be fought against any single political party, specific ideology, or doctrine; this battle will be waged against an entire generation. Sheikh Hasina made the mistake of fighting this generation. I hope Tarique Rahman will not repeat that mistake."

The comments by the National Citizen Party leader came in the backdrop of a scuffle and confrontation between BNP supporters and their supporters, where the National Citizen Party's chief was allegedly attacked in Jhenaidah.

"If the ruling party desires violence and wishes to adopt it as their sole political weapon, we proved during the 2024 mass uprising that nobody can outdo us in that regard," Asif Mahmud said while demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack.

According to locals in Jhenaidah, an egg was thrown at National Citizen Party chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, leading to clashes in Jhenaidah town between two groups. Police forces have been deployed in the area after the incident.