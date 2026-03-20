Bangladeshi Man Arrested For Fake Bomb Threats To Gurugram Schools

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested for sending fake bomb threat emails to multiple schools in Gurugram, creating panic and fear among students, teachers, and parents.

The accused, Saurabh Vishwas, also known as Michael, had entered India illegally from Bangladesh nearly nine years ago and was residing in West Bengal using fake documents.

The incident came to light on January 28, when several schools in the city received emails claiming that bombs had been planted on their premises.

Acting immediately, police teams, including the dog squad, bomb disposal unit, and fire brigade, visited the schools to inspect the premises and didn't find any explosives.

Speaking to the NDTV, a senior police officer said that the Cyber South Gurugram police team launched an investigation to trace the source of the emails.

On March 19, they successfully arrested the accused from Gujarat.

During interrogation, police discovered that Vishwas had been residing in India illegally, initially working as a labourer at a carmaker.

Over time, he acquired skills in digital marketing and graphics and had been freelancing in this field for the past five years.

The officer said that Vishwas had been part of a Facebook group where he connected with a Bangladeshi individual named Mamunur Rashid.

Rashid requested him to provide Gmail IDs in exchange for cryptocurrency in the form of USD.

Vishwas reportedly supplied around 300 Gmail IDs and received approximately 250 USD. One of the Gmail IDs provided by him was later used to send the fake bomb threat emails to the schools in Gurugram.