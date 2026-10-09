Bangladeshi Man Accused Of Stabbing Saif Ali Khan Again Seeks To Plead Guilty

The Bangladeshi national, held for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence here in January last year, on Thursday once again moved an application to plead guilty in the case, almost a month after the court rejected his earlier plea.

Rejecting his application on September 11, a court in Mumbai had ruled that he will face trial in the case.

The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, was arrested two days after the January 16, 2025, incident at the actor's residence.

He is currently in judicial custody.

On Thursday, Islam again told the court that he intends to plead guilty for all the charges.

Additional sessions judge GP Deshmukh, presiding over the matter, then directed the prison authorities to make a formal communication with the Bangladesh embassy and facilitate Fakir to get in touch with the embassy.

The accused has been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon, causing grievous hurt, house trespass as well as relevant sections of Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra. The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and he was discharged five days later.

Islam was arrested by the police two days after the alleged incident.

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