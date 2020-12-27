Bangladesh Man, On A Run After Death Sentence, Arrested In Delhi: Cops

The man was arrested from Delhi's Khanpur with a loaded pistol on Saturday.

A man, who was sentenced to death in Bangladesh, was arrested from Delhi's Khanpur with a loaded pistol on Saturday, the Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, he was living in India since 2010 and was sentenced to death in 2013 in Bangladesh in a kidnapping-cum-murder case.

"Reportedly, he is carrying a reward of one lakh taka on his arrest in Bangladesh. After getting bail from the court he entered in India illegally and was living in India since 2010. He is involved in many heinous cases in Bangladesh," the police said.

A case under the Arms Act and Foreigners Act has been registered. Embassy of Bangladesh is being informed, said Crime Branch, Delhi Police.