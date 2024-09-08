Bajrang Punia Receives Threat Message Days After Joining Congress, Probe On

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress. (File)

Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia, who joined the Congress, has received a threat message over WhatsApp warning him with dire consequences, police said on Sunday.

Bajrang Punia has filed a complaint at Bahalgarh police station in Sonipat.

A police official said they received a complaint from Bajrang Punia after which they launched an investigation.

When asked that some reports say that in the threat message Bajrang Punia was asked to quit Congress or be prepared to face dire consequences, Bahalgarh police station SHO Madan Singh said, "The matter is under investigation.".

The party later fielded Phogat from Julana seat for the Haryana Assembly polls while Bajrang Punia was appointed as working chairman of All India Kisan Congress.

Bajrang Punia won bronze in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Polling for 90 seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the votes counted on October 8.

