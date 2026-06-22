Badruddin Ajmal Takes Oath As MLA, Returns To Assam Assembly After 2 Decades

AIUDF Chief and Binnakandi MLA Badruddin Ajmal on Monday took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the Assam Assembly, marking his return to the state Assembly after two decades.

Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass administered the oath to Ajmal in his official chamber. Ajmal had earlier missed the mass swearing-in ceremony in May as he was away for the Hajj pilgrimage.

During the oath-taking ceremony, several AIUDF leaders and former MLAs accompanied Ajmal.

After taking oath, Badruddin Ajmal addressed the media and said that he had decided to return to state politics after discussions with his party.

"I felt that I should take part in local state politics. Our party took the decision and asked me to contest from here. After that, I fought the election and the people gave me their support," Ajmal said.

He raised concerns over political issues, minority safety, inflation, and alleged discrimination, claiming that political developments in the country had created fear among sections of minorities.

Ajmal also criticised the BJP-led governments over issues including rising prices of gas, petrol, and other essential commodities. He said that controlling inflation and addressing poverty would remain major concerns.

Speaking about alleged encroachment drives and eviction issues, Ajmal said that the government should ensure proper verification and rehabilitation before taking action against people.

He added that his party would continue to raise these issues legally and politically, including approaching the Supreme Court if required.

Ajmal also spoke about the role of minority representatives and said that elected leaders should work for the welfare of the people.

"We will continue to fight against inflation, poverty and issues affecting common people," he said.